What Rebecca Loos' life is like now, 20 years after the Beckham headlines.

Before this week, Rebecca Loos had been living a quiet life in Norway.

But now, she's been thrust back into the public consciousness by Beckham, the new four-part Netflix docuseries about David and Victoria Beckham.

While the series documents David's rise to one of the world's most famous football stars, it also explores his relationship and marriage with Victoria, including the time period Victoria described as her most unhappy - the time David was accused of having an affair with his assistant, Rebecca Loos.

In 2004, five years into the Beckhams' marriage, Rebecca gave an interview to the News of the World claiming they'd had a four-month affair.

At the time, David called the story "ludicrous" and said the "simple truth" was that he was "very happily married".

"I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

Despite his denial, David did not make any legal challenge of Rebecca's claims and she became a media personality.

Six months after her News of the World bombshell, she starred on British reality show The Farm, a competition show where celebrities lived and worked on a farm. She also starred on shows including Celebrity Love Island, Extreme Celebrity Detox, the Dutch version of Temptation Island and New Zealand series Treasure Island: Pirates of the Pacific.

One of her most infamous reality moments came in 2006, after she performed 'Addicted to Love' on the X Factor stage.

She and James Hewitt, the former British Army officer who gained infamy after disclosing his affair with Diana, Princess of Wales, had been paired up as a group and performed as part of The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, a celebrity version where voting revenue went to charity.