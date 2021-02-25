Most survivors of sexual assault never report it. Here, 4 share the complicated reasons why.

We had been dating for a few months. As I was a virgin, we talked about when I’d be ready to have sex and made plans to start birth control. I wanted to wait to be sure I was in love, safe from pregnancy, and that he was the right guy. Unfortunately, he didn’t think he needed to wait.

He had me pinned down by my arms so I couldn’t push him away, and I was unable to move with the weight of him on me. He kept going even when I was asking him to stop.

The trouble is that, around that time, we had started sleeping in the same bed at night and making out, so I thought people would think I deserved it. I knew that it was my word against his.

Also, when you’ve already established that you are in love with someone, you're made to feel it isn't right to be calling the police on them.

I thought that I could handle it myself.

At first, I tried to discuss it with him, to say it wasn't OK and that it could never happen again. He laughed it off and said, "Oh, but I just couldn't resist how sexy you were" and "I didn't think you meant 'no' for real."

It continued like this from time to time, and sometimes he called me "a prude" or "frigid" and set up a context that I was never 'allowed' to say no to him. He never accepted my point of view. Instead, he spoke with a loving tone of voice, or with mock laughter, to make out like it was all OK and that I'd imagined that what happened was negative.

That's gaslighting, as I've learned now.

The trouble was that this continued through the years. If he was ready for sex, he was unwilling to hold himself back — even if I wasn’t ready. We had an active consensual sex life at other times, but there were some days he just didn’t care about where I was at. He always pinned my arms down in a particular way, and I was disabled by it. I admit to giving in after initially fighting him or yelling at him to stop, as I just ended up getting hurt. Giving in made it go faster.

He had such self-confidence and certainty that he was in the right. I was quite uncertain about what was right and wrong, and so I just stayed quiet.

I eventually spoke with a psychologist to help me manage relationship issues and learned that she classified his actions as abuse.

I got SUPER fit and strong, to the point I could do 50 one-armed push-ups! I used to think of myself as Demi Moore in G.I. Jane. I became quite masculine in general, which I now know was to protect myself when no other means worked. I could fight him off in the end. I successfully threw him off me one night and he fell off the bed onto the floor quite hard. He was so disgusted and yelled at me, saying I was "treating him like a f***ing rapist!" I said that was exactly what he was.