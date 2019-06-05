Search
kids

'You're never alone again.' 17 women on what parenting really looks like.

Social media can make parenting look like an endless stream of love, kisses and being #blessed.

Every second parent on Instagram can’t stop raving about how clever their little girl is (no she really is!) or how lovely their picnic at the park was with their two-year-old on Sunday.

Watch: With and Without Kids. Post continues after video. 

The reality is… much less glamorous.

What these highly curated social media images fail to communicate though is Sally’s two-year-old had a full blown tantrum at the park and threw yoghurt at her stepdad, or that Melissa’s little girl is one and, you know, can’t actually read yet.

So in the name of transparency, we asked the Mamamia community to share the unfiltered, dirty, messy images that portray what parenting is actually like on a day to day basis. Without the #blessed.

#parentinglookslike trying to settle the newborn and the toddler wants to play… all day everyday. – Truan

#parentinglookslike Trying to have a bath while helping with homework …3 teens in the background arguing as well ???? – Erin

How do people get cute photos with their children? ???? – Sheridan #parentinglookslike

Standard Thursday – @sudocrem_au .. she’s a big fan.

Meanwhile, get a load of this little stingray.

2 years ago ????

#parentinglookslike juggling a cluster feeding newborn and toddler. – Sam

Parenting doesn’t always look (or feel) like it sometimes looks on social media. Join the movement, share your unfiltered parenting photos on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #parentinglookslike

