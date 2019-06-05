'You're never alone again.' 17 women on what parenting really looks like.

Social media can make parenting look like an endless stream of love, kisses and being #blessed.

Every second parent on Instagram can’t stop raving about how clever their little girl is (no she really is!) or how lovely their picnic at the park was with their two-year-old on Sunday.

Watch: With and Without Kids. Post continues after video.

The reality is… much less glamorous.

What these highly curated social media images fail to communicate though is Sally’s two-year-old had a full blown tantrum at the park and threw yoghurt at her stepdad, or that Melissa’s little girl is one and, you know, can’t actually read yet.

So in the name of transparency, we asked the Mamamia community to share the unfiltered, dirty, messy images that portray what parenting is actually like on a day to day basis. Without the #blessed.