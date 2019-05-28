People say there’s a lot you can learn about someone from their star sign, and we’re inclined to agree.

We’ve covered each star sign’s worst traits and now we’re moving on to what each zodiac sign is like in a relationship… and it’s not all rainbows, lollipops and daisy chains.

Show us a Scorpio who isn’t guilty of a little social media stalking, or an absent-minded Pisces who hasn’t accidentally ghosted someone, and we’ll show you a liar.

But whatever your worst dating habit might be, just know that it’s not your fault per se, it’s just your star sign.

Aries – You’re the keenest bean in the can.

It's great to know what you want, but your can-do (some say overbearing?) attitude is confronting to some people, even if you yourself don't realise it yourself.

Problematic dating behaviour:

You're an over-texter.

You've planned the date, sent them four follow-up messages confirming the time, location, activities to be undertaken and optimal footwear choice. Afterwards, you want to know exactly how they felt and if you're going to see them again. For the love of instant messaging, can you chill?

Taurus - You don't 'let go' in an argument.