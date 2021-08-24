'I tried Selena Gomez's new makeup range Rare Beauty. Here are my honest thoughts.'

Since it was announced in early 2020, it’s been a long and much anticipated wait for the launch of Rare Beauty in Australia.

Whilst you may not be entirely familiar with the brand, you definitely will know its superstar founder Selena Gomez. As of August 5, the range is available to shop in store and online at Sephora Australia.

Rare Beauty is clearly a passion project for Gomez and has established from day one that it will be about more than just great beauty products.

The Rare Impact Fund goes hand in hand with the brand and allocates one per cent of all sales to support local, national and global organisations supporting mental health education and services.

When asked why that name was chosen Gomez said in an Instagram story, "Rare is such a special word for me. It’s all about eliminating the need for perfection and there is so much beauty in imperfection and my hope is that all of you can see that."