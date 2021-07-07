All of this year's major celebrity hair transformations in one place.

We love a good celebrity hair transformation. Can't get enough of them. And while we haven't had a whole load of action over the past year (cause, pandemic), these past few months have seen a whole wave of fresh celebrity hair looks we wanna copy.

From the death of Ariana Grande's famous ponytail to Rihanna's sleek cropped 'do and Gigi Hadid's surprising new hue, we're feeling pretty darn inspired for our next in-salon appointment.

Watch: Here's five easy ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Here, we've rounded up the best celebrity hair transformations we can't get enough of right now.

Ariana Grande.

Did you see this? Her iconic ponytail - GONE. We're not crying, you're crying.

The singer recently shared a snap on Instagram Stories of her new lob haircut - and then deleted it shortly after (??).

Wearing a fuzzy red bucket hat, Ariana Grande's noticeably shorter 'do was styled smoother, with the ends flicked up and skimming her collarbone.

Take a look: