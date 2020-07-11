'My daughter told me she would like to have white skin. It changed the way I raised her.'

George Floyd’s murder was not in vain. It sparked conversations all over the world about racism and injustice. It made me take a look at my own reflection and become aware of the implicit biases I carried within.

A few years ago, my brother narrated an incident that happened at his apartment complex. The police had arrested some thieves. My first question was — “Were they Black?”.

My brother angrily retorted, “Why do you think all Black people are criminals?”

I became defensive and thought to myself, being Asian, I have been at the receiving end of many stereotypes. I have never hurled racist slurs, discriminated, or disrespected Black people, so I have done no wrong.

All was fair and square, right?

Wrong.

If anything, the recent deaths have brought to light how lethal stereotyping can be. My brother had exposed my hidden bias that day.

The stereotype that ‘all Asians are smelly and don’t know English’, might get me bullied and hurt my feelings but chances are high that it won’t get me killed.

The stereotype “all Black people are criminals” means a young person’s life can end in 30 seconds just because the colour of their skin evokes an ‘imminent threat’ response in the other.

Today’s kids are tomorrow’s adults. My child could find themselves in the same exact position as a George Floyd or a bystander. They should have knowledge today so that they make respectful decisions tomorrow.

According to Sarah Gaither, Assistant Professor Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University, "Children aren’t born racist. They attribute positive characteristics to their in-group and negative characteristics to an outgroup."

A new study out of the University of British Columbia found that racial discrimination can be reversed during child development. Implicit preferences favouring White versus Black individuals could be reduced through exposure to positive Black exemplars.

We are brown-skinned Asians. My seven-year-old daughter’s close friends are kids who look like her. She hasn’t been exposed to much diversity. I wanted to look through the lens of a child and understand how they viewed racism.