R. Kelly is standing trial this month. Here's a reminder of all the allegations against him.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault and child sexual abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

After lengthy delays due to the pandemic, R. Kelly (full name Robert Sylvester Kelly) is scheduled to stand trial in New York City in the coming weeks.

The 'Ignition' singer was arrested in Chicago in July 2019 on state and federal charges including child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labour, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

In the upcoming New York City trial, the 54-year-old singer is facing nine counts of racketeering and various Mann Act violations. (The Mann Act prohibits moving people across US state lines for illegal sexual activity.)

Watch a clip from documentary Surviving R. Kelly below. Post continues after video.





Prosecutors are alleging that Kelly led "a criminal enterprise" of managers and other employees who allegedly helped Kelly to lure women and girls into illegal sexual activity. The charges involve half a dozen women, whose names have not been made public at this time.

Prosecutors are also alleging that Kelly’s accusers "were not permitted to leave their room without receiving permission... including to eat or go to the bathroom," and that "the women and girls were required to call Kelly 'Daddy.'"

While Kelly was imprisoned in Chicago following his arrest in 2019, the singer has been moved to the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ahead of his trial.

The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, and vehemently denied all allegations.

Kelly's New York City trial comes following more than two decades of allegations of sexual abuse.

Here is a complete timeline of the allegations:

2020

In an interview last year, Kelly’s alleged victim, Kitti Jones, detailed the singer’s abusive methods.