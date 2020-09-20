If you're part of the oral contraceptive club (hi, hello, please sit), you undoubtedly experience an internal debate no less than 4,3879 times a month as to whether or not you should stay on the pill.

When should I stop taking it? Maybe I'll just keep taking it for now. Is it bad to be on it for this long, though? I'll just keep taking it. But should I stop? *Goes to GP for more repeats*.

Many of us don't want to just stop taking it because we're scared as sh*t about what will happen to our bodies/skin/entire existence afterwards. And there is not even nearly enough airtime on this topic to know WTF to do. Give it.

Will I gain weight? Will I break out? Will my period feel like actual hell again? How about my moods and hormones? What's the go with those guys? Huh?

There's A LOT to Google.

Because y'see, the pill is like the Hugh Jackman of birth control: it does everything. It prevents unplanned pregnancy, helps regulate your cycle (the jam for people who suffer from things like polycystic ovary syndrome), ease menstrual cramps, and can clear up your skin.

Absolutely wizardry.

Even if you didn’t originally start taking the pill for these reasons, you may be unintentionally reaping some cute lil benefits that you kind of want to stick around.

But the thing is, many of us have probably been taking the pill for the entirety of our adult life. And while some of us are thinking of starting a family in the near future, most are wondering if we've been putting our bodies through the ringer for too long.

So many of us are starting to pause and ask ourselves if we should give our body a 'break' from the pill? And if we do, what should we expect?

Because we're not doctors (and we're just as confused about what to do re this whole pill saga), we spoke to an *actual* gynecologist on the topic, and pretty much asked him everything we should know before ditching birth control.

So, let's get into it.

Wa-wa-wait! Do we even need to take a 'break' from the pill?

Okay, a lot of people (us) have the idea that being on birth control for too long can mess with things like your fertility or your general health. However, according to Associate Professor Gino Pecoraro it turns out there is actually no medical reason to give your body a temporary break from the pill.