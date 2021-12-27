An armed intruder, a personal speech and missing seats at the table: The Queen’s Christmas.

This Christmas season has been quite challenging for a lot of us, those who are missing loved ones that have passed, or those who have been impacted by COVID in some capacity.

And Queen Elizabeth's Christmas address reflects this current sentiment: that although Christmas is often a time of great happiness, it also can be a reminder of what's been lost.

"This year, especially, I understand why," the Queen shared.

It's fair to say 2021 has been pretty overwhelming for the royal family too. 2021 has included the death of Prince Philip, further reports of rifts between family members and even an armed intruder attempting to "assassinate" the Queen on Christmas Day: reminiscent of the 1982 intruder story.

Simply put, it's a lot.

Watch: The Queen at Prince Philip's funeral. Post continues below.

An armed man attempted to break into Windsor Castle.

Christmas Day got off to a very bad start for the Queen.

An armed man broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen is spending the festive period, around 8:30am local time.

British police responded to the security breach swiftly, arresting the 19-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

Image: Getty.