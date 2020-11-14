The morning Queen Elizabeth II woke up to a man, covered in blood, standing over her bed.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.

Just after 7.15am, on the morning of July 9, 1982, Queen Elizabeth II was woken by a disturbance behind her curtain.

There was a man in her bedroom with blood all over his hands.

In a nightie that reached just below her knees, the Queen, who was 56 years old at the time, is reported as asking: "What are you doing here?"

The man who stood before her, 33-year-old Michael Fagan, remained silent.

What the Queen did not know, is that this was the second time Michael Fagan had been inside the palace. A month prior, a housemaid had caught out of the corner of her eye a man climbing up a drainpipe. By the time she called security and they arrived, the man had disappeared, leading most to dismiss her account altogether.

According to his own account, Fagan’s wife Christine had just left him when he decided to break in to the palace through an unlocked window located on the roof. His presence should have activated a number of alarms, but, by a stroke of luck, they were all faulty.

In an interview with The Independent, Fagan says he ate cheese and crackers as well as drinking half a bottle of wine. As he wandered through the palace, Fagan allegedly saw rooms titled 'Diana’s room' and 'Charles’s room,' before stumbling across a room where Princess Diana had hidden presents for her son who had only been born weeks before, Prince William.

He then, according to his account, searched desperately for a toilet but could not find one. He says he ended up urinating on the corgi’s food.

After allegedly sitting on the throne for some time, Fagan claims he began to feel tired so left through a door that led to the back gardens.

Days later, Fagan was arrested for a car he stole in order to search for his wife. He was promptly sent to prison and released on bail three weeks later.