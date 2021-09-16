The 9 most urgent questions we have about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's TIME photoshoot.

Okay.

So a photographer man at TIME Magazine did a weird job and hoped no one would notice.

Mate.

Like same??

But unfortunately, front page photoshoots of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't tend to be... overlooked.

On Wednesday, new images of Meghan and Harry were released as part of TIME's 100 Most Influential People issue. The couple appeared on one of seven covers - which featured the likes of US gymnast Simone Biles, actress Kate Winslet, and musician Billie Eilish.

But none have attracted quite the same level of attention as an image of what looks to be a hairdresser encouraging his client to 'tell me now if you don't like it hun because we can't do anything about it once you go home'.