This week, while discussing the distressing story of the 13 Australian women who had their genitals examined in Doha airport without proper consent or explanation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the behaviour of Qatari officials.

"It was appalling," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday after being asked about the October 2 incident.

"As a father of daughters, I could only shudder at the thought that anyone would, Australian or otherwise, be subjected to that," he continued.

What Morrison failed to realise, while rightfully condemning the terrifying and intrusive strip search that saw women of childbearing age dragged off a plane and onto the tarmac to waiting ambulances for inspection, was that it shouldn't take 'making' a woman to have empathy for them.

Being a "father of daughters" shouldn't be the reason you find the Qatari authorities' tactics deplorable.

And yet that's what he said.

But he's far from being the first person to say it, and he won't be the last. Unfortunately, it's a familiar trope wheeled out by a number of high-profile men when asked about incidents of sexual violence or harassment against women.

Of course, giving Morrison the benefit of the doubt, it's likely he didn't necessarily realise how his phrasing could be interpreted. After all, there are plenty of archaic sayings we use in our vernacular without a second thought, like when we declare that a 'female police officer' has arrested a criminal, but drop the 'male' and just say 'police officer' for the opposite gender. Or the way someone might innocently inquire, "who wears the pants in your relationship?" suggesting that it's 'usually' a man who is in charge.