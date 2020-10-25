The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 26.

Victoria records zero cases for first time since June.

Victoria has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight and no deaths, the first official day of zero cases in the state since early June.

Yesterday there were no new cases and no lost lives reported. Cases with unknown source are down, as is the 14 day rolling average in Melb, this remains stable in regional Vic. There is more info here: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs#COVIDVicData pic.twitter.com/CcLKzwPQHk — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 25, 2020

This means Melbourne's 14-day average has dropped to 3.6. The regional average is zero.

Despite the incredible figures, yesterday marked the second Sunday in a row the Victorian premier fell short of expectations, delaying an announcement on loosening the lockdown for up to two days.

Business groups were unimpressed, as was the Morrison government.

"This is a profound disappointment," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a joint statement with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt.