"You dangled a carrot in front of Victorians." What we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has delayed his announcement on the easing of further restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne due to a cluster of coronavirus cases in the northern suburbs of the city.

Andrews said the state government needs to "rule out that there is widespread community transmission in the northern suburbs" before he can announce any new changes to the restrictions. He did, however, announce new changes to regional Victoria.

The premier added that he hopes to make further announcements in a couple of days time, when they have more information on the prevalence of the virus in the community.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he is taking a "cautious approach" to opening up Melbourne again. Image: Getty.

When asked why he "dangled a carrot in front of Victorians," the premier responded: "Nothing can be guaranteed, except the fact that we will be guided by the data and the science."

"There are results that are pending and we do not have those processed tests," he added.