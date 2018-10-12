Literally just the 15 most hilarious tweets about Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

Biannually (at this rate) a royal wedding sweeps the world off their feet.

Today, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in perhaps one of the most heartwarming royal weddings yet.

In a floor-length wedding dress designed by Peta Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, with shoes by Charlotte Olympia, Princess Eugenie walked down to the aisle to an eager fiance, who even popped his glasses on to see her walk down the aisle.

But besides all the gushy stuff, the people of Twitter picked up some hilarious details that we most definitely missed.

And some gushy stuff… too.