For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

As the A-listers rolled in to Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and we collectively swooned over what they’re all wearing, one very familiar name caught us by surprise.

Holly Valance.

Yes, that’s right – Neighbours alumni and Kiss Kiss singer Holly popped up as a guest to the royal wedding and we demand to know how she was invited. (Mainly because we’re jealous, to be honest).

Well, a quick Google search tells us that her husband, multi-billionaire Nick Candy, may be the answer.

Holly married the British property tycoon on September 9, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California.

Nick and his brother Christian are known for creating the ultra-lavish £150 million apartment block One Hyde Park, and they also manage a list of high-profile clients including sheikhs, Kylie Minogue, and oil billionaires.

So there you go.

They opened interior design company Candy & Candy in 2001 – which has been renamed Candy Property and is now solely owned by Nick.

The brothers made headlines last year when they appeared in court after Nick, 44, and Christian, 42, were accused of bullying staff, news.com reported.

Holly was pulled in to the scandal when it was claimed that Nick had said he wanted to “cut the t**s off his PA”. She labelled the rumour “absolutely disgusting”.

Holly became a household name after she was cast as Felicity “Flick” Scully in Neighbours back in 1999.

In 2000, she won the Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent, before pursuing her pop career in 2002.

Since Holly left our screens, and our ears, she’s had two children with Nick – three-year-old Luka Violet Toni and one-year-old Nova Skye Coco Candy.

It’s always nice to see an Aussie name rubbing shoulders with royals, even if it does make us insanely jealous.