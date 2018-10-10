Princess Eugenie's wedding is tipped to feature a subtle yet touching tribute to Diana.

To keep up to date with all things royal, make sure you head to our Royals Hub. It’s a blast.
Princess Eugenie was just seven years old when Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.
Twenty one years on, the royal is due to marry her partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday, in a ceremony that is expected to include a subtle nod to her late aunt.
According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, will likely arrange a musical tribute during the nuptials at Windsor Chapel.
“She might choose a hymn which Diana was fond of such as I Vow To Thee, My Country, which was sung at Diana’s wedding and funeral,” he told Express.
The Duchess, known to most as Fergie, was a close friend of Diana’s. Town & Country reports that the pair lunched together, even before Fergie began a relationship with Prince Andrew.
Once they became sisters-in-law in the mid ’80s, their bond strengthened. And again when their respective marriages began to breakdown.
In her autobiography, My Story, the Duchess wrote that, in 1991 – the year before they each separated from their husbands – “we first put words to the unspeakable idea that had been nudging us in the ribs for some time: that one or both of us might leave the Royal family.
“We burned the phone wires into the night, trading secrets and jokes that no-one else would understand.”
She *might* choose a hymn Diana likes? According to a ‘royal reporter’? FFS. If you enjoy fake royal stuff, might I suggest you all have a look on YouTube for the royal correspondent Terry Devlin from the Armstrong And Miller show? Bloody hilarious, and completely accurate. (Also their WWII pilot sketches are brilliant.)