Princess Eugenie's wedding is tipped to feature a subtle yet touching tribute to Diana.

Princess Eugenie was just seven years old when Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Twenty one years on, the royal is due to marry her partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday, in a ceremony that is expected to include a subtle nod to her late aunt.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, will likely arrange a musical tribute during the nuptials at Windsor Chapel.

“She might choose a hymn which Diana was fond of such as I Vow To Thee, My Country, which was sung at Diana’s wedding and funeral,” he told Express.

The Duchess, known to most as Fergie, was a close friend of Diana’s. Town & Country reports that the pair lunched together, even before Fergie began a relationship with Prince Andrew.

Once they became sisters-in-law in the mid ’80s, their bond strengthened. And again when their respective marriages began to breakdown.

In her autobiography, My Story, the Duchess wrote that, in 1991 – the year before they each separated from their husbands – “we first put words to the unspeakable idea that had been nudging us in the ribs for some time: that one or both of us might leave the Royal family.

“We burned the phone wires into the night, trading secrets and jokes that no-one else would understand.”