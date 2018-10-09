The genius thing Princess Diana did after splitting with Prince Charles.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When Princess Diana and Prince Charles split in 1992, Diana had a sneaky way of making things a little inconvenient for Charles.

You see, Diana may have lost her title when they split but she did keep their Kensington Palace home and remained there with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

In Charles: The Misunderstood Prince, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith wrote that Charles sent his long-time valet Michael Fawcett to the house to pick up his things.

“Diana loathed Fawcett, whom she regarded as an overbearing bully to those below him and a sycophantic lackey to Charles and Camilla,” Bedell Smith wrote.

“After Charles broke his right arm, Fawcett dutifully squeezed his toothpaste onto the royal toothbrush – a gesture quickly incorporated into Prince Charles lore as an everyday routine.”

So.

When Charles sent Fawcett to collect his belongings, Diana was not impressed.

She ordered the locks changed.