Why Princess Beatrice seemed oddly absent from sister Eugenie's side on her wedding day.

Everyone knows the role of the maid of honour is basically to take all the bride’s sh*t come the big day.

Any time something goes ever-so-slightly awry, the maid of honour sweeps in and quickly diffuses the situation without a word of complaint or drawing too much attention to the bride.

From ensuring a slight smudge of eyeliner never sees the light of day, to swiftly karate chopping that sneaky second glass of “getting ready” champagne out of the bride’s hand, the maid of honour should be on it.

And we imagine in a royal wedding it would be a similar – though much less…common, set of duties.

Well, on Princess Eugenie’s big day, many noticed her maid of honour and sister Princess Beatrice seemed strangely absent from her sister’s side.

In fact, it was her father, Prince Andrew, who adjusted Eugenie’s dress before walking her down the aisle, and 14-year-old Lady Louise Windsor was seen ensuring the adorable bridal party that accompanied them were in formation.

But she wasn’t being a slack sister at all – it turns out Princess Beatrice had one important – and heartwarming – duty to keep her busy throughout the day