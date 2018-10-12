For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

When Princess Eugenie’s bridal party takes the aisle – one young royal will make her wedding debut, and she might just be one of the cheekiest children in the family.

Zara Tindall’s four-year-old daughter Mia will be among the bridesmaids and page boys including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora Rose Williams.

It will be her first appearance as a bridesmaid – she didn’t make the cut at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

So who is Mia Tindall?

The Queen’s great-granddaughter is the daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall.

She first caught our eye in 2016 when she, adorably, held The Queen’s purse during the official portrait of the Queen’s 90th birthday, seen below:

“She just did it,” a source at the palace told People at the time of the picture. “She just picked it up—it wasn’t staged. It was completely spontaneous,” they said.