With AAP.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are pictured holding hands and kissing on their wedding day in official photographs released to mark the event.

One intimate black and white image shows the couple having a kiss inside their Scottish State Coach as they returned to Windsor Castle after the carriage procession.

The newlyweds are said to be "delighted" to share the four photographs, which were taken by British fashion and portrait photographer Alex Bramall.

A group photograph taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor shows both the bride and groom's families.

It signifies the first time Sarah the Duchess of York, who divorced Prince Andrew the Duke of York 22 years, has been pictured with the Queen in decades.

Royal watchers were also surprised 97-year-old Prince Philip, who was widely reported to hold resentment towards Sarah Ferguson, was not only photographed with her, but pictured sitting beside her.