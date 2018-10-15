From carousels to slides: Inside Princess Eugenie's insanely fun wedding reception.

For many celebrities, a two-day festival extravaganza isn’t anything too out of the ordinary.

Until it’s the reception of an internationally broadcasted royal wedding, of course.

From Robbie Williams, to Australian Holly Valance, and even Kate Moss, the celebrity guest list at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding was sufficiently star-studded.

But guests aside, Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding reception was… incredible.

Here’s what we know.

There was a carousel. Not a fake one. A real, moving, life-sized carousel.