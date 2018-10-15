weddings

From carousels to slides: Inside Princess Eugenie's insanely fun wedding reception.

For many celebrities, a two-day festival extravaganza isn’t anything too out of the ordinary.

Until it’s the reception of an internationally broadcasted royal wedding, of course.

From Robbie Williams, to Australian Holly Valance, and even Kate Moss, the celebrity guest list at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding was sufficiently star-studded.

But guests aside, Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding reception was… incredible.

Here’s what we know.

There was a carousel. Not a fake one. A real, moving, life-sized carousel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????SUPER Saloni ????????

A post shared by Irene Forte (@ireneforte) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Windsors (@royals_off_the_record) on

A post shared by The Royal Windsors (@royals_off_the_record) on

Can you see it?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happiest when with you ❤️

A post shared by Aimee Clague (@aimee_penelope_blair) on

There was an actual slide. Which we think might be for adults.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My sexy husband and his shooting stand trophies #DontTouchMyTeddy & @anninapfuel being #ClassySassyAndABitBadAssi ????????????

A post shared by ???? (@cleooettingen) on

There was a big beautiful tree with fairy lights hanging to the ground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Under the magical conker tree ✨????

A post shared by Zoë de Givenchy (@zoedegivenchy) on

The inside was beautifully green.


And… is that the bottom of a Ferris wheel?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“It’s a little bit bunny…this feeling insiiiiide.” The most insane wedding weekend from start to finish. #eunionjack #angels #bob

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@thebetter_chrispratt) on

But it doesn’t stop there.

There were flowers. Lots of flowers.

And what looks like an entrance, or a feature wall, there are just so. many. flowers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Custom made magic by @sandramansour ????

A post shared by ???? (@cleooettingen) on

And according to Tamara Beckwith Veroni, there was “way too much tequila”.

To top it all off, Eugenie had a pink biker jacket embroidered with Mrs Brooksbank on the back.

We are getting serious Grease vibes.

And by the end, everyone looked like this.

And we are hardly surprised.

