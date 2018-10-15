From carousels to slides: Inside Princess Eugenie's insanely fun wedding reception.

For many celebrities, a two-day festival extravaganza isn’t anything too out of the ordinary.
Until it’s the reception of an internationally broadcasted royal wedding, of course.
From Robbie Williams, to Australian Holly Valance, and even Kate Moss, the celebrity guest list at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding was sufficiently star-studded.
But guests aside, Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding reception was… incredible.
Here’s what we know.
There was a carousel. Not a fake one. A real, moving, life-sized carousel.
????Inside Eugenie & Jack’s Festival-Themed Wedding Party???? Guests at Princess Eugenie’s after-party interpreted the social media ban as more suggestion than rule. Fortunately, that means we have some amazing insider pics from the bash. Read about what went down, or just scroll through the gallery to see some epic moments from the two-day shindig. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????Party Bus???? After a more formal reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, Jack & Eugenie’s guests were ferried by bus to the home of Andrew & Fergie, the (happily divorced) Duke & Duchess of York. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Eugenie & Jack, however, made their way from Windsor Castle to Royal Lodge in an Aston Martin DB10—one of eight models designed for the Bond film, Spectre. Talk about fancy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????Friday Night Festivities???? The fairground-themed party had a pizza truck for late-night snacks, A-list guests in formalwear, LED lights galore & an impromptu performance of “Angel” by Robbie Williams (whose daughter was in the wedding). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????Saturday’s Festival Vibe???? The newlyweds hosted a brunch, complete with cocktails, Bloody Marys, hangover food galore & a mariachi band to top it all off. Guests indulged in fairground games & rides—including a Ferris wheel & carousel. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ PSA: All three wedding parties were paid for entirely by the Duke and Duchess of York. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. Fabulous guests enjoy the party’s carousel. 2. Ellie Goulding performs Friday night. 3. Demi Moore (left), Kate Moss & boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismark, arrive at the evening reception. 4. Baroness Cleopatra von Adelsheim dazzles under a light-festooned tree. 5. The blush jacket made to match Eugenie’s reception dress reads “Mrs. Brooksbank.” 6. A glimpse of the Ferris wheel! 7. Jack Whitehall (FTW) shares video of a mariachi band at the morning-after brunch (w/ Ollie Proudlock) 8. Cressida Bonas has some laughs with her family on day 2 of the party. 9. Derek Blasberg, Cara Delevigne, Dave Gardner & Chloe Delevigne pre- and post-party. 10. Whitehall shared a snap of himself with Sam Branson & Jamie Redknapp.