"Harsh and hectoring." Inside Prince Philip's 'exasperating' relationship with Prince Charles.

Of all the members in the British Royal Family, the relationship between Prince Philip and Prince Charles is probably the least speculated upon.

After all, the dynamics between members like Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle do seem, dare we say it, a bit more exciting.

But the father-son relationship between Prince Philip and his eldest son Prince Charles is actually thought to be extremely fraught at times.

Video via Netflix.

Prince Charles has described his father as "harsh" and "hectoring" in the past and Philip has acknowledged the fact they are polar opposites, telling royal biographer Gyles Brandreth in 2016 that Charles is "a romantic, and I’m a pragmatist. That means we do see things differently. And because I don’t see things as a romantic would, I’m unfeeling."

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Image: Getty.

Royal correspondents believe the relationship is flawed, in part, because Prince Philip wasn’t around for Prince Charles at an early age.