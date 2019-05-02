Why Kate Middleton takes photos of her kids, instead of a royal photographer.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

Three times a year, we are gifted unique photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to celebrate their birthdays.

Each time, we muse that Princess Charlotte looks more and more like Queen Elizabeth every year, that Prince Louis looks exactly like the Duchess of Cambridge as a baby and that Prince George looks so grown up.

Royal kids are just like normal kids. Post continues after video.

You would be forgiven for thinking that the photos are a royal tradition. They are released annually, like clockwork, and are extremely high quality.

But the brains behind the operation is not a royal PR person, but rather Kate Middleton herself, a former photography student with an obvious passion and talent.

The Duchess of Cambridge studied the history of art at St Andrew’s University in Scotland, the place where she began dating Prince William.

Since 2012, one year into her marriage, she has been the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery – a responsibility that requires her to comment on exhibitions, and occasionally caption images.

In March 2018, she became the first Royal Patron of the Victoria and Albert museum in London.

Above all of that, she is an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society.

Photography is, without a doubt, an area of interest and a hobby for the Duchess of Cambridge.

It’s no wonder that many of the images she has taken of her children are now widely recognised around the world.

The photos are candid, genuine, and full of laughs only a mother can inspire.