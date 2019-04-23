New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of his first birthday and... goodness.

Ahead of his first birthday, Kensington Palace have released a series of photos of Prince Louis, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family’s home in Norfolk.

In two of the photos, Louis wears a maroon jumper and navy pants, and smiles enthusiastically at the camera. He has precisely two teeth he would like everyone to see.

In a third photo, the prince wears a blue jumper with an embroidered dog, and looks like a perfect mix between his five-year-old brother George and his three-year-old sister Charlotte.