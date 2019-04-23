The detail we all missed in Prince Louis' photos: We've seen those navy shorts before.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

In case you missed it, Kensington Palace released adorable new photos of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, ahead of his first birthday.

Captured by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, the photos were taken at their family home in Norfolk and showcase the young Royal’s new pearly teeth (all TWO of them) and combed-over hair.

Plus his adorably enthusiastic smile.

But there is one tiny detail that we all missed, picked up by eager Royal fans, who tend to have an eye for these kind of things.

In two of the photos, released by the official Kensington Palace Instagram page, Prince Louis is wearing a maroon jumper paired with navy shorts and knee-high socks. Look familiar?

These navy shorts – reportedly by the brand Amaia Kids Clothing – were also worn by his older brother, Prince George, for official Christmas photos in 2014. The photos of the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were taken when he was about 17 months old.