Why the dress Duchess Kate wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding looked so familiar.

One of the many things that feed our obsession with Kate Middleton is the fact that she’s never afraid to outfit-repeat, because SAME.

We are so similar, we’re practically the same person.

…Though in our case, it’s usually because we’re on a budget and can’t quite stretch for a new fancy dress for every event, and in Kate Middleton’s – it’s because she finds a favoured silhouette by one chosen designer and sticks with it.

Oh.

Anyway, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday – the treasure-trove of royal fashion moments – the Duchess of Cambridge opted to again recycle a look she’d worn at a prior event.

And my goodness do we see why.

The Duchess wore an absolute beauty of an Alexander McQueen structured dress and matching Philip Treacy fascinator which instantly gave us fashion deja vu.

Why? Well, it turns out Kate wore a baby pink version of the raspberry frock to Trooping the Colour in 2017, part of the Queen’s official birthday celebrations.