The mystery behind Prince Harry's new black ring has been solved. 

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in town, royal fans are keeping their beady eyes peeled for every tiny detail we may have failed to notice about Meghan and Harry before they were this close to us.

And oh, you better believe they’re watching very closely.

Their latest observation?

Prince Harry has a new ring.

Yes – Prince Harry has been spotted rocking some new bling during his time in Australia and how dare he not consult us first.

The ~mysterious~ black ring can be seen on Harry’s right hand, so it’s not his wedding band (which he wears on his left, obv).

We have questions.