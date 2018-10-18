The beautiful story behind the five-year-old boy who fell in love with Prince Harry's beard.

It was the highlight of the royal tour of Australia so far – and probably our year. The moment five-year-old Luke Vincent stroked Prince Harry’s beard, before giving him a big, affectionate hug.

And it seems we weren’t the only ones unable to keep our face from crumpling.

Anne van Dartel, principal of Buninyong Public School in Dubbo where Luke is a student, said the rest of the school was watching the live coverage of the event as a group of pupils met the royals. When they saw Harry and Meghan’s interaction with Luke, they were brought to tears.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the school while they were watching,” she told Seven News.

Anne sat beside Luke as she explained why the little boy was so transfixed by Prince Harry's beard.