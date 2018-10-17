The beautiful reason Prince Harry has worn the same silver bangle for most of his life.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It’s pretty clear to royal watchers that Prince Harry has an affinity for the sentimental.

So far on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific, we’ve seen two tributes to his late mother Princess Diana in Meghan Markle’s style on tour – a pair of Gucci butterfly earrings and Diana’s gold bracelet.

So it’s not hard to imagine that the bangle Prince Harry wore while visiting Dubbo in New South Wales on Wednesday – one he’s worn regularly for over two decades, including on his wedding day – is more than just a fashion accessory.

The black and silver piece was first spotted on the 34-year-old's wrist when he was just a teenager, and he's been seen wearing it routinely ever since.

On his wedding day, it was hidden beneath the sleeve of his Blues and Royals frockcoat during the ceremony, but on display once the Prince changed into his dinner jacket for the reception at Frogmore House, Windsor.