So, a man tells us he struggled with his mental health. Look closely at our response.

This post deals with mental health and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Remember to ask your mates: "R U OK?"

Tell them it's okay to not be okay. Grow a moustache.

Acknowledge the Black Dog. Man Up by speaking out. Do the #PushUpChallenge to help put the spotlight on the 3,318 Aussies who died by suicide in 2019.

October is Mental Health Month, and somewhere in there is Mental Health Day, and wear your mental health ribbon with your Beyond Blue hat while preaching that we have to eliminate the stigma and start having more of these conversations.

But then, when 36-year-old Prince Harry tells us there was a time he wasn't okay, we yell at him to "put a sock in it" before he's even finished his sentence.

Image via The Telegraph UK.

Nevermind that suicide is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

Or that risk factors include a genetic disposition (we know his mother had periods of suicidal ideation), death or loss (the tragic and sudden death of his mother), loneliness (the privacy of the Royal Family is paramount) and conflict (his relationship with both his brother and father is strained) to name just a few.

It would be more shocking if Prince Harry hadn't suffered from some sort of mental health crisis.