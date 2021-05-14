"I break that cycle." 11 things we learned from Prince Harry's Armchair Expert interview.

Over the last few months, Prince Harry has been more open about his life and struggles than any other royal before him.

From growing up in the royal family, the intense scrutiny that comes with it, the death of his mother and his own mental health struggles, Harry has been candid about it all.

And he's done it again, in a conversation with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for their podcast Armchair Expert.

On the occasion of Mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom, and a week before the debut of his new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See with Oprah, which is also about mental health, Harry spent his time with the pair discussing his life as a royal, and the toll it took on his own mental health.

Oh, and letting us know that Archie's chickens (first seen in his and Meghan Markle's March interview with Oprah) now have feathers.

Here are 11 other things we learned from the chat.

Meghan encouraged him to go to therapy.

Harry said it was a conversation with his wife that convinced him to go to therapy.

"It was a conversation that I had with my now wife, and she saw, she saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of control was making me really angry and it would make my blood boil."

Harry said he knew "helping other people helped me" thanks to efforts like this Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014, but it wasn't until he went to therapy that he realised he could use his platform for further good.

"Once I started doing therapy, it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, 'you're in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different - make this different - because you can't get out'.