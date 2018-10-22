To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Sigh.

Meghan Markle has been coping flak online for taking a break from the royal tour to rest because she’s pregnant.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy a week ago, and since then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy with royal engagements throughout Australia.

A combination of jet lag and a very busy schedule would be tough on their own. Adding pregnancy to the mix must be exhausting, but Meghan has handled it all with a smile on her face.

Kensington Palace said the couple had decided to cut back Meghan’s schedule “slightly” ahead of the couple’s visit to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand and most of us thought ‘fair enough’.

The pregnant Duchess, who is in her second trimester, took a break from royal tour engagements after a late night at the Invictus Games opening on Saturday, leaving Prince Harry to step out solo for Invictus Games events on Sunday morning.

But uh… Not everyone was understanding. With the announcement came judgement from internet users who think ‘pregnancy is not an illness’ and should not warrant time off.

When ITV royal editor Chris Ship tweeted about Meghan’s step back from tour engagements, many people shared their disapproval.