A movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is here and no one asked for this.

If you’ve been ferociously devouring every detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year of married life then you’re about to get a few more juicy morsels of information tossed your way.

Of course, these details may not be exactly factually correct since they are coming to us in the form of a Lifetime original movie but hey, Meghan used to be an actress, she must understand our need to glitz up the inner working of her life with a little small screen drama.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is the sequel to Lifetime’s 2018 movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

While the initial film in what I can only imagine will spin off into a sprawling movie franchise (or at least a trilogy) followed their first meeting and courtship, the sequel promises to delve even deeper into the lives of newlyweds Prince Harry (played by Charlie Field) and Meghan Markle (played by Tiffany Smith).

In a statement from Channel Seven, who have secured the Australian rights to air the movie, Becoming Royal will be “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

In the first clip released from the movie, we are treated to a very dramatic scene where Meghan calls her father Thomas Markle after hearing the news that he had suffered a heart attack. The emotional phone call quickly turned into an argument over staged paparazzi pictures and things only go into overdrive when a very earnest Prince Harry quickly gets involved in the whole debacle.

“Talking to the paps, getting paid by the paps is not the answer, Tom,” Prince Harry‘s character says into the phone with a sob in his voice. “If you’d listened to me, none of this would have happened.”

“You lied,” Meghan adds in helpfully.

“Fine. Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead. That way you can pretend to be sad,” Thomas replies before hanging up the phone, clearly showing that drama runs in the family.

Meghan then runs out of the palace and Harry chases her into the garden and reminds her that all that matters is they love each other.