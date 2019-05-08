Prince Harry thought he'd never meet anyone. Then he was introduced to Meghan Markle.

On Monday morning, on the other side of the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy.
It was a pregnancy that had been monitored more closely than that of any other public figure. It prompted rumours, speculation, and even betting odds.
But as Prince Harry stood before cameras on Monday morning, gushing with excitement at the prospect of being a dad, women around the world had something else on their minds.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
Top Comments
Funny, Harry didn't seem to have any trouble meeting Chelsy Davy (dated for 7 years) or Cressida Bonas (dated for 2 years), nor any number of other women who he's seen between serious relationships:
https://www.townandcountrym...
Just join Soho House. That's where you make the right connections.