Prince Harry thought he'd never meet anyone. Then he was introduced to Meghan Markle.

Where… could they get one?

How had Meghan and Harry met? Was it on Tinder? An upper-class speed-dating club?

WHERE ARE ALL THESE MEN HIDING?

But the tale of how Prince Harry met Meghan Markle is one I hope we tell for generations to come.

Not because I think it’s particularly exceptional. Or because I think it’s especially desirable to fall in love with a Prince.

Rather, it’s a story that matters because of its very ordinariness.

According to a source, Prince Harry confided in London-based Ralph Lauren PR director, Violet von Westenholz, a friend he had been close with for years, that he could “hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people” and finding someone he genuinely connected with was “proving to be almost impossible”.

Markle, according to E!, had been “part of the London social scene for a while,” and when Harry expressed his difficulties finding someone, von Westernholz had an idea.

Two people, single in their thirties, one a British Prince, and the other an American actress, were set up on a blind date in July 2016. Before Markle agreed, however, she did have one question for von Westenholz: “Is he nice?”

It would seem he was.

So what can we learn from one of the most famous love stories of the last century?

Firstly, find a friend like goddamn Violet von Westenholz.

But, er, more specifically: Set up your mates.

The practice of matchmaking has become increasingly privatised in a world where dates are available at our fingertips. The search for a date has been relegated to the bedroom, under the covers on a lonely Saturday night, with the only companion being the dull glow of one’s mobile phone.

And there may be thousands of options in that late night cocoon. But that’s just the paradox, isn’t it? Too much choice has made it harder than ever to actually make one.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on falling in love. Post continues after video.

