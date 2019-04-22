Inside the rumour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be moving to Africa.

If you thought the birth of a new royal baby would be enough to bring the feuding royals back together, you’re wrong. Apparently.
According to multiple reports coming out of the UK media (yes, tabloids included), there are plans in the works to send The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their unborn child, to live in Africa.
But didn’t they just move out of Kensington Palace, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton live, and into a recently renovated Frogmore Cottage, complete with a yoga studio?
Side note – by the looks of this seriously adorable recap of Prince William and Prince Harry growing up, there’s no way they could be fighting for real… right? Post continues after video.
Sure, but royal insiders and “sources” believe Frogmore Cottage just isn’t far enough. Rumour has it, Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t getting along (rumour also has it Meghan and Kate aren’t getting along either), and that William would very much like it if Harry and Meghan could take their star power somewhere far, far away for a while.
“It would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” a ‘friend’ of the brothers told The Sunday Times.
“Prince Harry’s advisers are working on a “bespoke” role for the royal “rock stars”, probably in Africa, that will combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.”
The Sun claims South Africa is at the top of the list for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home, with Botswana, the country where Harry famously flew Meghan for their third date, coming in a close second.
"Ain't no new parents going anywhere with a newborn baby anytime soon."
Aside from the fact that it's already been said such a move would not be in the immediate future, there ain't no reason why new parents COULDN'T take up a new working post. Indeed, people move around for work with new babies ALL THE TIME, without anywhere near the kind of support the Sussexes would no doubt be afforded.
I imagine these ‘sources’ are as reliable as they usually are, but can you imagine if they tried to put Harry in as GG here? Pretty sure that would all but guarantee we’d be a republic within the week!
Actually, these "sources" are being reported by very legitimate outlets - it's originating from senior royal reporters for broadsheets, not tabloids. The secondary speculation about everyone being worried about Meghan being "more popular than Diana" is indeed tabloid hype.
Africa sounds like a grand plan if the intent is to put them to charitable work and to diminish the merching and celebrity that's dirtied the Firm's brand. Agree that installing Harry as GG would be an unmitigated disaster.
There are too many sources for this story not to be true. I think Harry promised Meghan that by marrying him she could indeed be a world famous humanitarian ala Diana, without realizing the consequences and consternation that appears to be taking place within the rarified confines of Buck/Kensington Palace. Somehow, as much as they profess to love Africa, I don't think either Harry or Meghan signed up to be shipped off there as some sort of Royal version of Siberia.
There is no way the Royal Family is sending them to Africa. That baby isn't leaving the UK. All the hype about Meghan not using the queens doctors, there's no Queens doctors or 'official' Royal schools in Africa. Also, Charles in next in line for the throne and he's mage it very clear that he wants it.
Well, if humanitarianism is indeed their burning passion, Africa is a fantastic opportunity to do good. The only way it would be "Siberia" is in the context of less press coverage, merching opportunities and Hollywood celebrity and hype. Seeing as though the latter aspects aren't the roles/brief of royalty, this should be seen as a very good posting. Unless... they feel Africa is somehow "beneath" them...? And if so, racist, much?