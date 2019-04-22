Inside the rumour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be moving to Africa.

If you thought the birth of a new royal baby would be enough to bring the feuding royals back together, you’re wrong. Apparently.

According to multiple reports coming out of the UK media (yes, tabloids included), there are plans in the works to send The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their unborn child, to live in Africa.

But didn’t they just move out of Kensington Palace, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton live, and into a recently renovated Frogmore Cottage, complete with a yoga studio?

Side note – by the looks of this seriously adorable recap of Prince William and Prince Harry growing up, there’s no way they could be fighting for real… right? Post continues after video.

Video by MWN

Sure, but royal insiders and “sources” believe Frogmore Cottage just isn’t far enough. Rumour has it, Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t getting along (rumour also has it Meghan and Kate aren’t getting along either), and that William would very much like it if Harry and Meghan could take their star power somewhere far, far away for a while.

“It would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” a ‘friend’ of the brothers told The Sunday Times.

“Prince Harry’s advisers are working on a “bespoke” role for the royal “rock stars”, probably in Africa, that will combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.”

The Sun claims South Africa is at the top of the list for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home, with Botswana, the country where Harry famously flew Meghan for their third date, coming in a close second.