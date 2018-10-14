Did Harry and Meghan have a fight at Princess Eugenie's wedding? An investigation.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

Well.

What is this we spy? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acting like a…normal couple?

Following Princess Eugenie’s stunning wedding on Friday, us royal perves are scouring the ceremony footage for anything we might have missed while we were momentarily blinded by Eugenie’s sparkling emerald tiara, her ‘something borrowed’ from the Queen.

And what we’ve stumbled upon is very interesting indeed.

It looks as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who have seemed nothing less than utterly, and adorably, besotted with each other from the moment they met – had a lil couple’s tiff before the ceremony.

In the footage below – Prince Harry is seen literally squirming in his seat, before turning to Meghan to say something. She looks…salty, and as though she’s mustering all her strength to stifle an eyeroll.

To be honest, she looks like all of us when our partner is just being kinda…annoying.