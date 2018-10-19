The food Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wouldn't eat at a Melbourne restaurant.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a taste of culture in Melbourne yesterday when they popped into the restaurant Charcoal Lane.

The royals had lunch at the Fitzroy social enterprise eatery during a very busy day of engagements.

While they both mingled with young chefs and filled their stomachs with native Australian food like chargrilled kangaroo, each had one food they wouldn’t eat.

Charcoal Lane apprentice chef Brooke Warr, 20, told news.com.au during a “touch, taste and smell” experience showcasing the restaurant’s indigenous cuisine, Meghan politely turned down one dish.

Warr was showing the Duke and Duchess finger limes, quandongs and saltbush.

“With the finger limes, they’re like little caviars. When you eat it in your mouth it pops and the flavour is beautiful,” Warr told news.com.au.

“It was optional if they wanted to taste it. Harry did but Meghan didn’t. She was smelling it, but that’s understandable because she’s pregnant and being cautious.”

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy on Monday, just hours after touching down in Sydney.