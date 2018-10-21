Intern Pete got told off by Prince Harry and it was nothing short of glorious.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Oh…no.

Intern Pete is at it again.

And by “at it” we mean yelling IT’S INTERN PETE repeatedly to famous people when they’re trying to interact with the public.

Which people, you ask?

Oh, just the Duke of Sussex.

The KiisFM radio producer known as “Intern Pete”, real name Pete Deppeler, attempted to pull another of his “pranks” on the royals and everyone, including him, was left cringing.

Joining the crowds of royal fans at Bondi Beach on Friday, the serial prankster can be heard yelling: “Harry! Harry! It’s Intern Pete again!”

Prince Harry, probably resisting the urge to tell Intern Pete to GO AWAY, responds with a slight smile: “You shouldn’t be here.”

In the Instagram video posted on Kyle and Jackie O’s page, the hosts look speechless as they’re shown the footage.

It’s excruciating, to say the least.

You can relive the whole cringeworthy moment here: