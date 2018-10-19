The reason why Meghan Markle wore flats on the beach.

There are only a few rules for the beach: 1. always wear sunscreen, 2. swim between the flags and 3. don’t bother trying to wear any footwear other than thongs because it doesn’t work.

It is this third rule that has us feeling very uncomfortable about photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on South Melbourne Beach during their royal tour on Thursday.

You see the royal couple wore… shoes. Actual shoes.

Yeah.

It’s… awkward.

Harry was wearing black lace up shoes and his pants covered their top, but you just know that sand still made its way in and will be encased in both his shoes and socks forever and ever.

Meghan on the other hand... Oh, poor Meghan. She wore flat shoes and... well, see for yourself:

Nooooo.

Probably the most uncomfortable moment of her life, tbh.

Imagine hopping in the car or taking those shoes off at the end of the day and... oh look, you've now got your own personal beach. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We're sure the Duke and Duchess would have rocked a pair of thongs, but alas, royal etiquette says no to such practical footwear.