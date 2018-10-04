To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Whenever members of the royal family decide to grace the public with their presence, absolutely nothing is left to chance.

Carriage rides, small talk windows and balcony photo opportunities are coordinated with military precision. Every outing is planned down to the minute, as Queen Elizabeth pointed out by deliberately checking her watch when President Donald Trump was late to meet her earlier this year. So rude.

This, of course, becomes difficult when you have small and adorable children running around Buckingham Palace, knocking over some great, great uncle’s sandstone statue of himself and Nanna’s fine china.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte currently hold the titles of cutest royals, and are now old enough to wave and be paraded around at royal family engagements. Prince Louis is not yet old enough to wave his teeny, tiny hands, but he will be soon enough.

It’s not just any wave five-year-old George and his three-year-old sister have been taught to master. It’s called The Windsor Wave, and it’s far fancier than anything you’ve ever done with your, erm, wrist before.

Usually taught from birth, the Windsor Wave is a subtle, gentler version of your everyday wave. More dignified, if you will, and befitting of a member of the royal family.

Unlike The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is now having to go through ‘formal royal training’ to stamp out her presumably common habits, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s etiquette training is far more informal.

“It would probably begin with simple training like how to shake hands and curtsy around the age of two. Initial training would likely be given by their mother, The Duchess of Cambridge,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier of Beaumont Etiquette told Cosmopolitan US.