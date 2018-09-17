Prince George and Princess Charlotte's adorable nickname for Duchess Camilla.

The intricacies of royal titles and names are difficult enough for a normal person to learn, let alone a five or three-year-old like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, respectively.

That’s why royal children compromise.

Thanks to their mother Duchess Catherine, and the 2017 ITV documentary Our Queen At Ninety, we know Prince George calls The Queen “Gan-Gan” and it seems like both him and little sister Charlotte might adopt a similar approach for their grandmother, Duchess Camilla.

In 2013, Daily Mail reported that Duchess Camilla said her own grandchildren (from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles) called her “ga-ga” and that she’s hoping to keep up the tradition.

Now keeping in mind, Camilla shared this tidbit of information five years ago, only a few weeks before the arrival of Prince George on the July 22, 2013. But we think the title of Duchess Gaga is pretty adorable.

In the same Daily Mail article from 2013, Prince Charles was also adamant that his future grandchildren only address him as “grandfather”, and although we’d prefer a bit more novelty and colour ourselves, we’ll respect his decision.