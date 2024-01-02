Here's what you need to know about Princess Mary's coronation.





On January 14, Australian-born Princess Mary will be crowned the Queen of Denmark alongside her husband Prince Frederik, who will become King.

While technically it is Prince Frederik’s coronation, us Aussies can’t help but celebrate our very own Mary, a former real estate agent from Tasmania.

Watch: Opening Day - Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark. Post continues below.



Video via supplied.

So to us, it’s Princess Mary’s coronation, making her the first Aussie monarch in history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Princess Mary being crowned Queen?

In her New Year’s address to the nation, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Mary’s mother-in-law, announced that she’ll be abdicating after 52 years on the throne.

Having been crowned Queen on January 14 1972, Queen Margrethe thought it would be fitting to step down on the 52nd anniversary of her accession.

Queen Margrethe II will be abdicating after 52 years on the throne. Image: Instagram @detdanskekongehus.