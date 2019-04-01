Us Aussies love a bit of state vs. state biffo, don’t we?

Whether it’s over AFL or NRL, swimmers and togs or parmies and parmas, we all like to think our humble state knows best.

Now, we can extend this competitiveness to our beauty products. Priceline has unveiled its top-selling lipsticks in each state at their Priceline Beauty Prescription Live trade show, and the results might just surprise you.

Keep scrolling for your state’s favourite lipstick brand and shade. Drumroll please…

Top-selling lipstick in NSW, QLD, SA and WA:

Generally speaking, New South Wales and Queensland don’t like to be lumped together for anything. But sales stats show the eastern and southern states have more in common than you’d think, with all four states reaching for the same lipstick on chemist shelves.

The lipstick in question is the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in the shade ‘Lover’, $19.95.