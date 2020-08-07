Just 20 gorgeous photos of preserved flowers that'll convince you to never buy fresh ones again.

Preserved flowers are the latest homewares trend that you may have seen brightening up your Instagram.

As the name suggests, they are flowers that have been preserved and usually dyed with the aim to last years - if you take care of them correctly.

Preserved flower florists have been popping up across the country over the past few months, showing off their breathtaking creations. You'll find timeless favourites such as hydrangeas and daisies, as well as some more on-trend choices like pampas grass.

The process of getting these flowers to a state where they last years includes harvesting them when they're at full bloom, dying them, washing them and finally, drying them out.

And if you want to keep them in good nick, you just need to keep them in a cool, dry spot away from sunlight (no water needed!)

Before you get all excited about the prospect of never having to buy and replace flowers again, you need to know that these are a small investment. A bunch of preserved flowers can range anywhere from $100 to over $300.

But think of it like this: flowers are expensive as is. If you put a little more money towards a bunch of preserved flowers, you will save yourself in the long run.

Something we've noticed women are doing with their preserved flowers is breaking up their big bunch into much smaller bunches. So if you opt for the bigger choice, you can have flowers throughout your house. Winning.

