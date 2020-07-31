20 photos of how to style Kmart's rattan furniture that will make you want the whole collection.

A little while ago, one of our favourite affordable retailers Kmart dropped some fancy-looking furniture.

The pieces are all made from trendy rattan material, under $100 and are basically ready to transform our houses into homes.

The only problem with buying gorgeous new furniture like this is, that despite it being super exciting and fun to purchase, you need to then consider how to style it to its maximum potential inside your place.

So you have to think about what artwork might look good above it... or even a candle to not so subtly place in the corner? It can be a little tricky.

These women are here to help with that.

Each of these women got their hands on the chic Kmart pieces that are selling out fast. Some purchased the rattan sideboard, while others opted for the cabinet. But they all made them look so damn good.

So have a little squizz, take some notes and head to your local store (before we do).