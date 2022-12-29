From Stranger Things to Bridgerton: The TV shows influencing baby names for 2023.

After a troubling few years filled with an unprecedented level of unprecedented events, it is no surprise that baby name trends are becoming well, unprecedented.

According to Nameberry, the US website dedicated to baby names, 2023 is sure to be an interesting year as naming trends become less widespread and more fragmented. We're entering a whole new era, a 'vibe shift' and baby names in 2023 and beyond will reflect this monumental cultural leap.

Pam Redmond, the founder and CEO of Nameberry says that new parents wish to embrace this new era, while leaving the last few years of doom and gloom behind.

"There’s a pop, upbeat, bright, 1920s/1960s vibe around," Redmond says. "It's the feeling of a new world, where we're dancing as fast as we can and there's a complete reinvention of mood and style."

The influence of micro-trends across platforms like TikTok, combined with feelings of tribalism after such a divisive period in history means that the cycle of what's 'in' and what's 'out', is faster and more localised than ever before.

