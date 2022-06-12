20 years ago, Brooke Satchwell experienced physical assault. It's something she has to live with every day.

Content warning: This post deals with physical assault and could be triggering for some readers.

Brooke Satchwell has graced our screens for over 25 years, playing a multitude of characters.

Her latest role is in courtroom drama The Twelve, which will be released later this year. In the show, Satchwell plays as an emotionally abused wife.

"Everybody has a story. Everybody has an understanding or experience or anecdote they wanted to contribute to this character," Satchwell told Stellar magazine.

Watch Women and Violence: The Hidden Numbers. Post continues after video.



Video via Supplied.

The 10-part series will unravel the story of 12 Australians who have been selected for jury duty. They trial a woman who stands accused of murdering her teenage niece.

For the compelling story, she shares the screen with notable Aussie stars including Sam Neill, Kate Mulvany, Marta Dusseldorp and Brendan Cowell.

"Every department was crammed with people I’ve worked with across three decades; some of them I hadn’t seen for a really long time; pretty much all of them I considered family; and everybody I held in high regard professionally," she said.

We first met Satchwell on Neighbours in 1996, where she played Anne Wilkinson. While she quit the role in 1999, her star was already on the rise.

Now, at 41, the actor has become a well-known figure in Australia and hinted she was chosen for the role of juror Georgina Merrick - a mother of three who seemingly has it all but is actually a victim of domestic violence - due to similarities in Satchwell's own life.