From a 'no salon' rule to a genius foundation trick: Everything Poh Ling Yeow puts on her face.

If you're a person with a television, then you know who Poh Ling Yeow is. Renowned for her incredible skills on MasterChef Australia, she's one of the biggest names in the Australian culinary industry.

After the show she went on to build a successful career, starring on her own cooking show, Poh's Kitchen, and subsequently her series Poh & Co.

But what you might not know about the 48-year-old TV chef, is that her career boasts many different accomplishments beyond cooking. Like, almost too many to list.

As well as being a cooking sensation, she's also a graphic designer, illustrator, painter, author and, *takes breath*... a former makeup artist.

Yep - her resume is lit.

Watch: Poh told Mia she wants to live in slo-mo - and we're here for it. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

She not only knows a helluva lot about good food and eating well, but also how it's all connected to your skin.

Here, we sat down with the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth ambassador to discuss the ins and outs of her beauty routine, including her thoughts on cosmetic treatments, and the beauty trick we needed, like, yesterday.

Poh Ling Yeow's approach to beauty.

If there's one thing you'll notice about Poh, it's her gorgeous glowing skin. And while you would think her beauty routine is riddled with fancy skin treatments, she's actually very low-maintenance.

When it comes to beauty, the popular chef tells Mamamia she very much takes a 'less is more' approach.